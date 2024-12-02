Capital One debuts m-wallet app designed to work with Apple Pay

According to the source, Capital One’s mobile wallet app is set to provide users with detailed information on their Apple Pay transactions, in addition to balance rewards access and other features.

Capital One Wallet has a number of features including purchase notifications, transaction details that include business names, locations, contact information for the business.

Apple Pay users will also see this same, detailed transaction data for their Apple Pay transactions associated with a Capital One card, whether debit or credit.

In addition, for customers using Rewards credit cards, they’re about to access their rewards in the app, and redeem them for travel or statement credit with a swipe. They can also redeem them for e-gift cards that then appear in the wallet, ready for use.

Unlike some apps which use PINs or Apple’s TouchID for sign-in, Capital One’s app is accessed through a feature called SureSwipe, which mimics the log-in pattern-making gestures common on Android phones.