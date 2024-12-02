Capital One adds NFC mobile payments to Android app

The method enables consumers to pay in store using the Capital One Wallet at any retail location that accepts payments via near field communication.

The application works with all Capital One MasterCard and Visa credit and debit cards. To make a payment, consumers must unlock their smartphone and then hold it near the NFC reader at the point of sale. The solution requires an Android device using the 4.4 operating system or higher.

Capital One said it uses MasterCards Digital Enablement Service platform for the feature.

The bank also added a receipt-feature that enables consumers to connect receipts with purchases with their Capital One cards.

In 2014, Capital One rolled out the mobile wallet in its iPhone app, which works with Apple Pay.