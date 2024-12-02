Capital on Tap renews partnership with GDS Link





Following this announcement, Capital on Tap is expected to optimise its capabilities through a multi-year deal with GDS Link, aiming to utilise its decisioning platform in order to support and complement proprietary risk models across the businesses in the region of the US and the UK.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Throughout this collaboration, Capital on Tap is expected to leverage its partnership with GDS Link in order to optimise its automated risk decisioning processes and procedures. By utilising in-house data science and credit risk expertise, Capital on Tap has developed proprietary modeling and analytics capabilities, which are expected to be further improved through GDS Link’s platform. In addition, Capital on Tap will also have the possibility to literate and enhance its models, while also developing bespoke decisioning paths designed for different customer segments, types, and needs.

Furthermore, Capital on Tap’s `Preloading` option was introduced in order to address common challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as offering UK cardholders the possibility to boost their credit line using their own funds and blend external financing with their overall internal capital to form a flexible and secure hybrid model. This setup is expected to continue to allow smaller or newer businesses to define their own spending limits, while also enabling larger companies to go beyond their assigned credit limits if needed.

The partnership represents an important step into the shared commitment of accelerating the UK and US growth strategies, where Capital on Tap will be enabled to continue to benefit from GDS Link’s credit risk decisioning and data analytics platform, as well as its overall expertise in the market. In addition, it will also amplify the company’s ability to leverage improved technology alongside proprietary data science and credit risk knowledge, aiming to drive continued development and a more optimised customer experience.



