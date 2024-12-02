Capita integrates Pingit into its payment solution

Working in partnership with Barclays, Capita is providing its existing payments clients, operating across the public and private sectors, the option to receive payments from their customers via the app.

By integrating Pingit into its payments solution, Capitas clients can benefit from: services such as council tax, rent or waste collection by scanning the QR code printed on their bill using a smartphone or tablet; bills paid by scanning them at one of Barclays 150 QR scanning ATMs; customers who do not have a QR code on their bill are enabled to pay bills via the app.

Also, students can pay their college or university for a range of services, such as course fees, exam re-sits, trips and accommodation. Additionally, the service includes details of all transactions made using Pingit recorded within Capitas income management solution.

Barclays Pingit has been downloaded 2.5 million times, with GBP 350 million of payments being processed through the platform. Users do not have to bank with Barclays in order to use the app.