



The financing, raised in two tranches, was co-led by Valor Capital and QED Investors, with participation from existing investors ONEVC, Canary, and NXTP. New investors, including Endeavor, Saison, and Actyus – a fund led by Creditas CEO Sergio Furio – also joined the round. Investors backing Capim cite its ability to address key challenges in the dental sector, including clinic management and patient financing. Valor Capital and QED Investors expressed confidence in the company's business model, highlighting its rapid scale-up and strong unit economics.











Founded in July 2021, Capim is a vertical SaaS company focused on the dental sector. The company’s platform offers dental clinics a suite of digital tools to simplify operations and improve patient access to care. A key component of Capim’s offering is its BNPL solution, which provides an alternative to traditional credit card installment payments.

Unlike credit cards, which limit installments to six or 12 payments and require available credit, Capim allows patients to spread costs over up to 36 installments. The company claims its interest rates are 50% lower than those typically charged by banks, making dental procedures more affordable for Brazilian consumers.





New funding to drive expansion

With its latest funding, Capim plans to introduce a POS terminal designed to offer clinics lower merchant discount rates (MDR) while integrating with its financial management tools. The POS terminal will support payments via credit cards, debit cards, and Brazil’s instant payment system, PIX.

The company is also investing in artificial intelligence-powered tools aimed at optimising clinic operations. Additionally, Capim intends to accelerate its go-to-market strategy, expanding its network of dental clinics and patient reach.

Growth and market impact

Since its inception, Capim has facilitated dental treatments for over 60,000 Brazilians. The startup’s revenue tripled in 2024, and its client base grew significantly, adding more than 4,000 new clinics. Currently, Capim serves 6,000 dental clinics and aims to reach 10,000 by the end of 2025.

The company generates revenue through SaaS subscriptions and financial products that enable clinics to offer flexible payment solutions to patients. While Capim is not yet profitable, it achieved break-even status at the end of 2024.