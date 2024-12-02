Capgemini partners with Salesforce





Following this announcement, both Capgemini and Salesforce will combine their suite of services, as well as their expertise in order to provide effective business value for joint customers and to improve the acceleration of generative AI implementation for user relationship management (CRM) at scale.

Moreover, the Generative AI for CX Foundry will improve the manner in which customers that leverage Salesforce drive value across their client lifecycle, as well as how they deliver personalised experiences to users. It will also improve the way clients accelerate their generative AI investments while understanding CX use cases that are customised for industries.









More information on the collaboration

The Foundry represents the latest edition of Capgemini’s portfolio of products that were designed to use the transformative force of generative AI in order to accelerate business value and the overall process of companies’ development and growth. The Generative AI for CX Foundry is set to deliver personalised, data-driven client experiences by automating customised content design in a secure and effective way.

Capgemini’s Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Foundry is also developed with a set of methodologies, assets, and offerings that provide users with the possibility to deliver CX engagements at scale. The new expansion of the product is set to facilitate productive deals between teams, which aim to result in secure, efficient, and integrated generative AI tools that can be customised to the client’s already existing IT infrastructure, business processes, and data models.

The solution’s core has five themes, which include augmenting field sales, applying synthetic design, improving customer tools, elevating self-service, and re-orchestrating client journeys.

The partnership between Capgemini and Salesforce will also benefit customers from Salesforce Einstein, aiming to accelerate the manner in which user experiences and company productivity develop with generative AI. The Generative AI for CX Foundry is set to be used initially by Service Cloud and the Einstein Trust Layer, with the plan to expand the suite of capabilities and offerings in order to improve the way customers deliver business value across marketing, service, sales, as well as commerce.



Salesforce’s strategy of development

Salesforce had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographies around the world.

In May 2023, automated digital identity verification and authentication provider Onfido announced the launch of its Real Identity Platform for the clients and users of Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. This was set to enable Salesforce customers to activate identity verification in a secure and easy way, in order to drive onboarding efficiency, together with Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance.

Earlier in March 2023, customer relationship management platform Salesforce expanded its client solutions to include management of NFT loyalty programmes. Its suite of tools that made up Salesforce Web3 was set to improve the manner in which companies developed, managed, and integrated NFTs into their businesses. The newly released platform also aimed to include support for Web3 technologies through its user service tool Customer 360.



