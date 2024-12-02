Capgemini partners VocaLink to implement PayPort solution into its portfolio

PayPort will provide banks and payment services providers (PSPs) alike with access to the core UK payments infrastructure. Connected Banking is a new solution for a cloud or hosted banking ecosystem based on Temenos T24 that connects industry products to provide enhanced banking services.

Connected Banking is designed for customer centricity across every channel for a better customer experience, supported by a digital framework with powerful analytics. With availability through Connected Banking from Capgemini, PayPort will initially provide Financial Institutions (FIs) with a single point of access to the Faster Payments Service, without the need for FIs to build or maintain their own costly infrastructure.

Over time, PayPort is expected to expand to also enable access to many other payment types, such as Bacs, Swift, SEPA instruments and CHAPS.