Capgemini, IDEMIA partner for IoT platform

This platform aims to reinforce secure connectivity for a vast array of devices and data. The companies affirm that the joint platform intends to bring to smart devices security and connectivity, while facilitating the device onboarding, configuration, and integration with existing customer back-end systems.

The agreement took into account the fact that even though cybercrime costs have quadrupled between 2015 and 2019, IoT will create more opportunities for many industries. In this context, for IoT to be more scalable and trustworthy for clients and end users, connectivity capabilities and security need to be increased.