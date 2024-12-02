Capgemini and Efma launch fintech platform

The fintech portal, called FintechVisor, offers a networking and collaborative community for fintech and financial institutions seeking to create partnerships. It will include a feature that allows bankers and insurers to rate fintech and comment on their solutions, as well as a personalised function for financial institutions to find a fintech partner who complements their needs and interests, according to Capgemini representatives.

FinTechVisor will also soon feature Capgemini’s ScaleUp Qualification Program, in which ScaleUps are evaluated by Capgemini to earn their qualification as a fintech, if they meet the necessary characteristics for sustained business success in collaboration with a large corporate.

Capgemini’s ScaleUp Qualification Program evaluates ScaleUps under four criteria – people, finance, business, and technology – with the vision of effective collaboration with a large corporate. Although not all fintech on the FinTechVisor portal will be eligible to apply for the Capgemini ScaleUp Qualification, all fintech on the portal have the opportunity to showcase their expertise and solutions to an audience of qualified contacts.