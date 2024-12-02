Capchase partners with Stripe for a B2B BNPL payment

Through this partnership, Capchase's (BNPL) solution is now integrated into Stripe. This collaboration will streamline B2B transactions for both buyers and sellers by allowing buyers to spread payments over time while enabling sellers to close deals faster and still receive the full annual contract value (ACV) upfront.





While BNPL has become popular in the B2C retail space, Capchase has made its use in the B2B SaaS sector, simplifying the purchasing process for over 1,000 SaaS companies. Capchase Pay helps reduce friction in pricing and payment terms, which are often barriers to finalising deals.











With Capchase Pay now integrated into Stripe’s payment system, SaaS companies are able to offer this flexible payment option. There’s no need for additional onboarding—implementing this streamlined checkout process is simple.





Officials from Capchase stated that the collaboration with Stripe will enable SaaS companies to accelerate their growth by enhancing sales and making it easier for customers to purchase the solutions they need.





As the SaaS industry faces extended sales cycles and pressure to offer discounts, Capchase Pay on Stripe provides an effective solution. By offering flexible payment options, it helps reduce barriers to purchasing, optimise sales, and improve cash flow for both merchants and buyers.





About Capchase

Capchase enables SaaS companies to grow faster through non-dilutive capital and payment solutions. Its capital solution, Grow, has made more than USD 2.5 billion in funding available to the SaaS industry. Its revenue management tools, Pay and Collect, help SaaS vendors sell more and collect cash faster. The lending infrastructure tool, Infra, helps banks and other financial institutions make credit available sooner to early-stage companies.

