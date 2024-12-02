According to the press release, the launch of Capchase Pay follows a new market tendency that sees SaaS companies report extended payment collection terms and delays in closing new contracts.

Capchase Pay offers SaaS companies the option to collect the entire contact worth of the product delivered to their clients while allowing customers to opt for flexible payment plans through ACH or via credit cards.

What Capchase Pay offers

By design, the new B2B BNPL solution enables SaaS companies to shorten their sales cycles by extending individualised payment plans to their clients.





Once they decide to close a deal, customers are redirected to a personalised payment portal that includes pre-defined fields for the price of the contract and the payment schedule that they want to utilise. Billing can be done on a monthly, biannual, or annual basis. When the SaaS company makes a sale, it collects the annual recurring revenue upfront. The invoicing process is fully handled by Capchase.





The new Buy Now, Pay Later product also includes a Vendor Hub that can be used by the representatives of SaaS companies to manage their deals and get a better understanding of their evolution. Capchase Pay can be integrated into the CRM a company is using. The vendors’ sales teams can utilise the Hub to create and oversee deals and generate payment links for their clients. Alternatively, the buyers have access to a special portal where they can submit payments to Capchase. Prior to the actual launch of this new product, Capchase offered a beta version to 20 companies.









The new BNPL solution offered by Capchase comes one year after the company received USD 80 million in funding meant to be used to develop new products and provide non-dilutive capital.

The place of Buy Now, Pay Later services in the SaaS market

BNPL solutions can be beneficial not only to customers interested in purchasing SaaS products but also to vendors. Opting for BNPL can help companies convert more potential customers into clients by offering them an accessible way to make an acquisition. Moreover, a BNPL service can ensure that buyers opt for quality products, rather than selecting affordable ones.



Another benefit of using BNPL is that it can help optimise one’s cash flow by supplying buyers with customised payment plans and by allowing vendors to grow their financial resources. Thus, while buyers get the chance to align their payments with their cash flow, vendors maximise their cash flow by receiving their annual recurring revenue for the sales upfront.



