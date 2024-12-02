Capchase gets USD 80 mln to automate the financing process

Capchase helps high-growth, recurring-revenue businesses achieve financing, growing, reaching profitability, and expanding margins, according to the company. It provides a platform for high-growth companies to access and automate financing via lending and financing tools.

Since launching its initial revenue-financing product, Capchase Grow, which enables recurring-revenue companies to access future capital upfront, the company has launched two additional products: Capchase Extend, a Buy Now, Pay Later solution for businesses, and Capchase Earn, a high-yield account that pays a return on companies’ idle cash (such as VC funds), helping to reduce their overall cost of capital.

The platform also developed CapScore, a system that evaluates data points (such as subscription rates, growth, cash on hand, etc.) and determines in near real-time a company's ability to repay a loan, both now and in the future. Capchase estimates that almost 15% of financing has been extended to female and minority-led businesses.

Since 2021, Capchase has expanded to 10 markets, including seven European countries, and has increased company headcount to over 100 employees. The company plans to use its latest funding round to continue its momentum, expand its solutions beyond lending and hire an additional 100 employees by the end of the year.