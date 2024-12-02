Cantaloupe launches new analytics tools





Seed Analytics and Seed Intelligence, the new analytics tools, are designed to change how vending operators leverage data for business growth with improved decision-making and increased productivity.





Data analytics and Seed Analytics, Seed Intelligence capabilities

Seed Analytics is a software solution designed for mid-size to enterprise vending operators, helping automate data gathering and analysis to offer real-time insights and data visualisations within Seed Pro. With all the needed data available in one place, Seed Analytics offers an overview of factors affecting the business, aiming to enable informed decision-making.

Moreover, Seed Analytics provides operators with advanced interactive dashboards that offer an overview of important metrics across the entirety of their operation. Operators are enabled to identify trends, optimise product mixes, and review spoilage levels making use of visual representations such as graphs and tables.

Other capabilities of Seed Analytics’ dashboard include:

Showing revenue breakdowns, costs, performance, and weekly trends.

Offering a breakdown of revenue by category as well as a view of sales by category and items.

Outlining what is being delivered, purchased, removed, in highest demand, spoiled products, helping make route managers and drivers more productive.

Illustrating order flow from pre-pick to fulfilment, and offering an extensive overview of the overall fulfilment process.

According to the official press release, Seed Intelligence is designed specifically for operators seeking a business intelligence tool. It offers an extensive data warehouse, integrating sales and operational data from Seed Pro with operators' existing business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and QlickSense.

This eliminates the need for manual data handling, simplifying the analysis process. Additionally, it enables operators to create custom dashboards with their combined data. By centralising data across platforms, Seed Intelligence aims to facilitate cross-functional reporting.

As per Cantalupe officials, these integrations aim to overcome data fragmentation to enable businesses to make real-time, data-driven decisions.





Cantaloupe previous projects

Cantaloupe provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce. In November 2023, Cantaloupe announced its expansion in Latin America with its self-service technology and management software for micro markets.

Earlier the same year, in May, the company partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to use the AWS cloud services and AWS as its preferred provider to handle its annual transactions in the micro-payments space. This collaboration aimed to simplify manual processes and optimise the platform to expand globally.