C&H Financial Services to process merchant card transactions with TriSource

C&H Financial will utilize the TriSource system to support their internal underwriting, data entry, customer support and risk functions. Additionally, TriSource will provide transaction settlement services with the Payment Card Brands, merchant billing and funding, reporting services and full service chargeback/dispute processing.

TriSource Solutions is an electronic payments company that provides merchant processing services through a proprietary in-house back-end clearing and settlement platform to Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), Agent Sales Offices, banks and merchants throughout the US.

C&H Financial Services is a top merchant acquirer, providing credit and debit card processing, small business loans, residual based lending, POS Systems and payment gateway, gift card and customer loyalty programs, and ACH processing to companies, nonprofits, municipalities, and other business across numerous diverse market sectors.