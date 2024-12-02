Canary Technologies partners with Adyen

With the Canary and Adyen integration, hotels can now provide guests with seamless and secure transactions that set a new standard for efficiency and convenience. One of the most notable features of this partnership is the implementation of 3D Secure (3DS), which provides an additional layer of security for online credit and debit card transactions. This cutting-edge technology ensures that guests' payment information is always protected, giving hotels and guests peace of mind when making online reservations.

Commenting on this partnership, representatives from Canary technologies said they are happy about their collaboration with Adyen. This integration marks a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to providing their hotel partners with a more efficient, secure, and flexible payment solution.

Officials from Adyen said that across the hospitality industry, the growing number of digitally-savvy consumers is driving the need for seamless check-in. Through their integration with Canary, they are helping re-imagine the hospitality experience and future-proof frictionless and memorable guest journeys.





More recent partnerships from Adyen

In February 2024, Adyen has partnered with Qoo10 to enhance fast and stable payment processing during peak seasons. Through centralised management and optimisation of payment processes using a single platform, the collaboration aims to ensure swift, secure transactions.

Adyen, known for its end-to-end payment capabilities and data-driven insights, will assist Qoo10, a marketplace developed by eBay Japan, in improving payment processing even during busy periods such as mega discounts. The partnership also emphasises data security and aims to improve payment approval rates by implementing network tokenization, enhancing overall payment security.

In the same month, Adyen has collaborated with B2B payments innovator Billie to introduce Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services across Europe. Through this partnership, merchants on Adyen's platform can seamlessly integrate Billie's BNPL solution with just a few clicks. The alliance aims to streamline B2B commerce by simplifying cash flow management, reducing payment defaults and fraud risks, and easing collection processes.

Billie's BNPL option provides a cost-effective alternative to corporate credit cards, offering buyers the flexibility to defer payments for up to 30 days. Merchants benefit from improved cash flow management, receiving payments upon shipment of goods.

This partnership empowers Adyen's B2B sellers to offer flexible payment terms without increasing commercial credit lines, leading to increased conversion rates and average order values, while streamlining post-purchase operations such as shipments and refunds.





More information about Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernising the hotel tech stack with its end-to-end Guest Management Platform. Digitising everything from post-booking through checkout, it is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 80 countries, including leading global brands, such as Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Ace Hotel Group.

Canary’s solutions eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. The company’s Hotel Management Software includes Mobile Check-In/Checkout, Tablet Registration, Upsells, Guest Messaging, Canary AI, and Digital Tipping.





What does Adyen do?

Adyen is the financial technology platform of choice for prominent companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster.

With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Canary Technologies as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

