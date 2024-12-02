Canadians say welcome to online shopping - survey

The poll in question reveals that close to 87% of the interviewees purchase online at least once a year, whereas 49% shop, the least, once a month. The PricewaterhouseCoopers poll also found that respondents were using their mobile devices more often to make purchases.

On the other hand, the slight majority of those who do not shop online mentioned that the main reason for doing is related to concerns about the security of their personal data.

In January 2014, MasterCard-owned Spending Pulse reported that Canadian ecommerce expenditures in December 2013, jumped to 7.8% of the total retail sales. For 2013, ecommerce sales in Canada went up by 2.3%.

Nearly 25% of online shoppers reported that they bought online by using tablets in 2013 which means a 20% increase, as compared to the previous year. Close to 1/3 of the online shoppers purchased via a handset which translates into up to 25% growth.

About 28% wanted retailers to have the technology to process transactions anywhere in the store and 27% wanted access to free-of-charge WiFi and user friendly log-in interface.

The online poll, issued for PricewaterhouseCoopers, comprises 1002 interviewees relating to a period ranging from July to August 2013.

