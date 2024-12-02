Canadian payments processor Ackroo acquires BNA Smart Payments

Under the terms of the acquisition, Ackroo has acquired BNA’s software and hardware payment solutions and all related customer contracts representing between USD 35,000 and USD 40,000 of monthly recurring revenue spread across automotive, retail, hospitality and petroleum merchants.

BNA Smart Payments is a payment processing company for merchants across North America. BNA provides certified credit and debit payment solutions from various different payment processors, serving industries such as automotive, general retail, restaurant, entertainment and professional services.

Ackroo provides merchants with cloud based multi-currency marketing platform. Through a SaaS based business model Ackroo provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their loyalty and gift card accounts. Ackroo also provides payment services to assist their merchants with utilizing Ackroo’s technology solution and to provide a single point of contact for all of their primary merchant currencies.