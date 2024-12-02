Canadian Department of National Defense asks Gemaltos AFIS

DND, or the Canadian Department of National Defense, will operate the central digital repository for the joint initiative of the Government of Canada and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The aim of this is to digitise biometric records as part of a public safety initiative.

Moreover, the system will be used to store, collect, process, enroll, and verify biometrics for hiring, security clearances, and policing. The DND’s AFIS will be fed by the Existing LiveScan booking stations across the country with data, which will be then submitted to the RCMP’s AFIS, provided by Gemalto. As part of the agreement, Gemalto will offer a disaster recovery site. The systems could support facial recognition, DNA, and other biometric modalities in the future.

