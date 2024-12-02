Canadian credit unions to offer mobile payments via Interac TSP

Credit union member/owners will be able to use their supporting smartphones to make purchases directly from their savings or chequing accounts at retailers displaying the Interac Flash logo.

The service will be the first to use Interac’s Token Service Provider (TSP), the recently launched tokenization platform, which enables credit unions to build and manage digital payment experiences.

The first four credit unions that will launch the service are Affinity Credit Union in Saskatchewan, Conexus Credit Union in Saskatchewan, First West Credit Union in British Columbia andMeridian in Ontario. Additional credit unions will introduce the Mobile Pay service throughout 2016.