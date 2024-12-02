Canadian CIBC launches platform for SMEs

This gives business owners a comprehensive view of their company’s finances, including accounting and payroll insights, and makes it easier to manage their business.

The platform integrates data between CIBC and cloud accounting platforms Intuit Canada and Xero toreduce manual data entry, simplify reconciliation and improve accuracy.

Business owners can see their complete financial dashboard including upcoming payroll details throughCeridian, pending invoices and receivables, as well as access their day-to-day banking to manage payments and cash flow.

CIBC SmartBanking for Business is available for iPad for free.