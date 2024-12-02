Canadian asset manager Ninepoint Partners launches trade finance fund

The fund was launched together with US-based alternative asset management company Highmore Group Advisors acting as Advisor to originate and underwrite transactions that meet the investment guidelines of the fund .

The Ninepoint Trade Finance Fund will provide institutional and high-net-worth investors and their advisors access to asset-based, purchase order and supply chain financing and factoring to small and middle-market companies across the US Terms typically range from 30-120 days. The investment process includes multiple layers of underwriting and risk oversight.

Ninepoint Partners is an alternative investment management company overseeing approximately USD 2.5 billion in assets under management. Ninepoint helps investors explore investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers alternative strategies including Diversified Core, Alternative Income, and Real Assets.