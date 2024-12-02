Canada: Ugo Wallet to add support for HCE

Credit card providers MBNA and Cuets Financial are also working to add their MasterCard credit card portfolios to the Ugo Wallet and will become the third and fourth credit card issuers to join the service.

Ugo Wallet was developed by Canadian banks President’s Choice Financial and TD Bank Group and was converted into an open NFC wallet proposition in November 2014. The company has revealed in October 2015 that it had signed up more than 100.000 users.

The company expects to begin offering the service by the early summer 2016. More details about how it will be incorporated into the wallet will be made available when it is officially launched.