Canada to receive Spend Visa Card; users to spend cryptos like a debit card

Through this initiative, customers who sign up for the Spend Wallet are able to load their cryptocurrencies into the wallet, which is directly linked to their Spend Visa Card. The card can be used at over 40 million locations across the globe, and users can spend their cryptocurrencies in real-time. Also, once the user activates the desired asset in their Spend Wallet and swipes their Spend Visa Card, the asset immediately liquidates into the local fiat tender.

This technology allows customers the ability to use their funds, without the need to sell their assets. Moreover, users can sign up for one of three cards, each with different daily spend limits - Spend Simple, Spend Preferred or Spend Black. The Spend Simple card has a USD 500 daily limit, the Spend Preferred has a USD 5,000 daily limit, and the Spend Black has a daily limit of USD 10,000.

The Spend Wallet is a multi-currency digital wallet that offers the ability to convert all funds available on the Wallet to fiat-based currencies, allows users to buy/sell virtual currencies with a linked bank account, securely send funds to over 180 countries, and more.