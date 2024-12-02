Canada to become a significant e-commerce market

The same source unveils that by 2018, online spending will account for 10% of the total retail spending. The report mentions thatthis number, combined with exponential adoption rates of mobile marketing and the increased comfort of security around newer payment processing platforms, e-commerce will definitely continue to demonstrate promising growth in Canada.

According to Parry Rosenberg, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at MONEXgroup, cited by online media outlet, currently it’s more important than ever for merchants to be one step ahead with technology to take advantage of a growing, engaged market.

