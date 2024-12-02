Canada: Suretap testing mobile transit payments for Android

In the New Year, a few hundred employees will test the new payment system, which will allow commuters to pay fares with their smartphone.

The mobile payments will allow commuters to use their smartphone to board a bus or the metro, as they do now with their OPUS card.

For now, the cost of developing mobile payments is being shouldered by the companies behind the tech and not the STM (Société de transport de Montréal).

The technology uses near field communication (NFC) to let users electronically pay their fares. This is similar to the technology used when commuters tap their OPUS card on a turnstile to enter the Metro. Currently, its only being tested on Android.

Apple does not allow outside organisations like the STM to access the NFC in their phones.