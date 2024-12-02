Canada sees ecommerce surge with 10 percent of total retail sales by 2020

Consumers and retailers are embracing some of the innovative ecommerce trends like click and collect, in which companies like Toronto-based grocer Loblaw lets shoppers order online, then pick up groceries later. This service sidesteps delivery expenses, substantial in Canada, in which 85% of distribution costs are in the last mile of delivery.

The omnichannel consumer in Canada intensifies his or her online shopping during the holiday season, and does so much shopping with mobile that a quarter of all retail ecommerce is expected to occur via mobile device this year.

Canadian omnichannel consumers have always loved shopping south of the border in the US. Traditionally this was because online selection in Canada was poor. But that’s changing, because of the strength of Canadian currency relative to the US dollar.