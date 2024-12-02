Canada: Scotiabank to offer mobile payments through EnStream

Via this partnership, the bank added Bell, TELUS, Virgin and Koodo subscribers to the base of Rogers subscribers already served with their customer-focused mobile wallet.

EnStream was selected for its mobile payment services including enabling credit, debit and pre-paid cards offered by all participating financial institutions, across all wireless carriers in Canada.

Pay by tapping the phone is already supported by Bell, Rogers, TELUS, MTS, SaskTel, Virgin and Koodo, with other mobile network operators being added soon.

By connecting to EnStream, Scotiabank becomes the fourth (alongside CIBC, Desjardins and TD) of Canadas largest financial institutions to use the hub for connectivity to mobile subscribers. The EnStream platform allows banks to maintain their direct relationship with their customers through their own banking or payment applications.

EnStream was established by Canada’s three mobile network operators, Bell, Rogers and TELUS, to develop the technology for Canadians to make mobile payments using their phones instead of their credit and debit cards or cash. Since inception, EnStream expanded to now providing the other end of the technical solution to banks and other financial institutions – the credit and debit card issuers.