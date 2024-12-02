Canada: RBC to add Host Card Emulation to mobile app

HCE allows clients to use any near field communication (NFC) enabled Android phone to pay at the point-of-sale (POS) with the RBC mobile app anywhere in the world. The new solution will be first available to a group of RBC employees, enabling them to pay with their RBC Interac Debit card, leveraging Interac Flash contactless functionality. Visa and MasterCard will be added shortly.

The employee pilot begins on December 18, 2014 and will run through winter. This pilot will allow RBC employees to test HCE on most Android devices and mobile networks using their RBC Interac Debit card. Credit cards and other value-added services will be coming shortly.