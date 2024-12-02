Canada Post partners Google to deliver tracking services to customers

Google now is a virtual assistant which is available on mobile devices, tablets, desktops and even wearables, such as Google Glass, that provides information on one single platform. Canada Post’s parcel tracking services have been integrated enabling users to receive notification on packages delivered by Canada Post from retailers in the country.

In 2013, Canadians tracked their parcels more than 99 million times using Canada Post’s website and mobile applications. In 2014, up to mid-December, Canadians are tracking parcels at a pace that could double this number, with over 165 million tracks, before peak season.

Canada Post is a provider of electronic commerce and customer communication solutions. It reaches 15.5 million addresses, operates the country-wide retail network, and offers delivery services, such as pickup and return options for online shoppers. Together, Canada Post, Purolator Inc. and SCI Logistics offer solutions for ecommerce shippers by leveraging the assets and expertise of the Canada Post Group of Companies.