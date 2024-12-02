Canada: Pivotal Payments teams up with Discover Financial Services for card acceptance

As per the agreement, Pivotal’s Canadian merchants will be able to accept all cards on the Discover Global Network, including Discover, Diners Club International and PULSE.

Discover Financial Services is a direct banking and payment services company, offering home loans, private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, an ATM/debit networks and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in more than 185 countries and territories.

Pivotal Payments is a provider of merchant services and global payment processing solutions. The company provides to point of sale, online and mobile merchants services such as: debit and credit card processing, electronic check conversion, merchant cash advance programs, business discounts, loyalty/gift card programs and terminal management solutions.