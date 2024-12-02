Canada: PayWith launches mCard solution

PayWith has signed a North American license agreement with a global payment network that allows PayWith to provide merchants and consumers with a smartphone-based payment, loyalty rewards, and commission sales solution. With this license agreement, merchants in North America who are able to process credit cards can choose to accept mCards and engage with their customers using the PayWith platform.

PayWith’s mCard solution is the result of a USD 10 million dollars. PayWith is led by CEO David Strebinger and a consortium of leading businessmen and entrepreneurs.

PayWiths suite of services includes mobile payment, loyalty rewards programs, customer acquisition campaigns, mobile gift cards, a range of social media marketing, fund-raising for non-profits and associations, as well as customer tracking and analytics for merchants.