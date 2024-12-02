Canada: NetCents Systems partners local Bitcoin company for transaction processing

Under the temrs of the deal, NetCents Systems becomes the transaction processor for the Bitcoin company, which has recently developed its own crypto-currency, opened a datacenter for Bitcoin mining, secured over 10 terahashes in Bitcoin mining equipment and is launching its own Bitcoin exchange.

However, via the agreement, NetCents customers, when they log into their accounts, will have both cash balances and bitcoin balances.

NetCents is a non-credit card based, integrated, international financial transaction hub that delivers self-administered and anonymous payment system developed for the purpose of making safe online purchases and money transfers.

The NetCents technology works with existing banking platforms. Triggered by a valid email address, it provides a real-time, two-way flow of funds over the web while protecting users from identity theft or credit card fraud. NetCents provides the merchant with the means to connect with all consumers whether or not they hold direct access to a credit card.