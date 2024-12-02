Canada Jetlines, Elavon team up for secure payment processing

Elavon is an end-to-end payment processing solutions and services provider, and a payments provider to airlines around the world. One reason for this partnership is the fact that the company offers both security of customer payments, and reduction of the cost of payment card industry (PCI) data compliance.

Through this collaboration, Elavon will provide Jetlines’ customers with a secure and easy-to-use payment processing platform. With its omnichannel payment solutions, Jetlines’ future passengers will be allowed to pay in-person, online, on the phone, or on their mobile device. Elavon also offers top-tier security controls to protect Jetlines and its passengers’ data and privacy. Moreover, Elavon’s platform will prevent fraud through its risk management tools, fraud detection solutions, and managed chargeback services.