Canada: Ingenico, Moneris deepen deal with expansion of mPOS portfolio

Ingenico deepens its 15-year relationship with Moneris, following the deployment of Ingenicos Telium 2 range of products across Moneris national network in H1 2014.

With the evolution of the enhanced Telium 2 line, alongside Ingenico Groups local customer support network, Moneris has recently completed its offering with an mPOS solution for on-the-go merchants, combining its own applications with Ingenico Groups EMV-ready and contactless mobile POS solution. PAYD PRO, Moneris mobile payment solution, enables merchants to use smartphones and tablets to accept both Interac Debit and credit card payments via EMV Chip & PIN, swipe and contactless acceptance technology.

The payment solution is available on the Apple iOS platform and is set to be available on Android in fall 2014.

Moneris Solutions provides credit, debit, wireless and online payment services via 350,000 merchant locations and processes approximately 3 billion transactions annually. Via its Ernex division, Moneris offers electronic loyalty and gift card programs.

Ingenico Group provides solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile.