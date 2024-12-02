Canada: ecommerce sales to reach double digits figure by end of 2019 - report

Moreover, ecommerce sales in Canada will reach CAD 29.63 billion (USD 26.83 billion) by the end of 2015, according to a report issued by eMarketer market research company, meaning an increase of 16.8% over 2014 spending levels. Currently, ecommerce accounts for 5.7% of total retail sales in Canada.

By the end of 2019, consumers in Canada will spend 8.8% of their money via digital channels. In total, 18.1 million people in the country will buy online in 2015, and 21.0 million people will research and browse products online, though they won’t necessarily complete a purchase that way. By 2019, nearly three-quarters of internet users in Canada will be digital buyers.

eMarketer’s forecasts and estimates are based on an analysis of quantitative and qualitative data from research firms, government agencies, media firms and public companies, plus interviews with executives at publishers, ad buyers and agencies.