Canada: e-commerce booms in December 2013

The online share of retail sales totalled 7.8% for the month of December 2013, according to MasterCard SpendingPulse. The e-commerce channel showed a 22.2% month-over-month increase in December, representing the 54th consecutive month of positive year-over-year growth for the channel.

Total Canadian retail growth was steady but slow, posting a year-over-year growth of 2.3% and demonstrating the strength of e-commerce retail growth. The price index also declined significantly due to deep promotions during the holidays.

In recent news, financial institution Ecobank and MasterCard have entered a multi-country licensing agreement which will provide access to MasterCard’s payment solutions for Ecobank’s customers in a further 23 African countries.