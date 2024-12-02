Canada: cross-border shopping is marginal in overall retail turnover in 2012

However, cross-border shopping by Canadians from the US market almost doubled between 2006 and 2012, according to data from the market research agency Statistics Canada.

Moreover, Canadians spent USD 4.7 billion for purchases from the US retailers in 2006. Apart from a decline in 2009, the total yield has increased every year since then, hitting USD 8 billion in 2012.

Overall retail trade sales in Canada also increased every year from 2006 to 2012 except in 2009, when there was a 2.9% decline. Additionally, annual sales rose to USD 468 billion in 2012 from USD 389 billion in 2006.

