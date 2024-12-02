These new features make it easier to request direct-from-account payments, using one of the most trusted money transfer systems in the world.

With Clik2pay Flexible Payments, a business may embed a direct-from-account payment link in a communication to its customer, such as a bill or collection notice. The customer can pay the amount of the bill or edit the payment amount within a custom range (minimum and/or maximum) chosen by the business. This feature can be used where the business is willing to accept only part of the total amount due.

With Clik2pay Scheduled Payments, a business may set up a payment request for a specific future date, or set up a series of recurring payment requests. This feature can be used for payment plans where amounts are set in instalments, or to plan payment requests for recurring bills, such as a monthly utility bill or rent collection.

Both new payment features are available through Clik2pay’s API. Clik2pay features for businesses also include end-to-end payment tracking, real-time notifications, status updates, and a complete settlement file for reconciliation.