Canada: Ackroo launches mobile point-of-sale solution

Ackroo Pay is a POS app that allows businesses, operating an Ackroo Gift Card and/or Loyalty Program, to issue and redeem their gift and/or loyalty cards wherever their iPad will take them.

The application is in the final approval stage with Apple and is expected to be available in the Apple App Store within the next 2 weeks.

The development of this solution provide merchants the opportunity to run their Ackroo Anywhere program from an Apple iPad device, but it also confirms Ackroos ability to provide mobile application solutions and positions the company to support other mobile platforms in the future. Ackroo Pay will work side by side with other apps on a single device or can integrate directly into merchant or payment branded applications that require the unique gift card and/or loyalty processing that Ackroo brings to the market.

Ackroo provides gift card and loyalty solutions into the USD 160 billion North American gift card and loyalty market.