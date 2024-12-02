Camel Financial, EBANX partner for payment processing in LATAM

This partnership with EBANX, a global fintech company that offers local payment solutions from the region to international websites, enables DHgate, a cross-border marketplace that sells to 222 countries, to accept over 100 local payment methods from Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Ecuador.

Customers from these seven nations are now able to pay for their online purchases on Dhgate’s website using local payment methods like cash vouchers, bank transfers, local debit, and credit cards (that can only process local currencies), as well as other alternative payment methods.

Earlier in 2018, DHgate.com has signed a MOU with The China National Institute of Standardisation to pursue research in the field of cross-border ecommerce and standardise industry best practices.