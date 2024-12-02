Cambridge Global Payments launches payments platform to enhance international transfers

Cambridge Link’s key features are:

• Bank routing and regulatory data validation mechanisms to ensure payments are delivered to their intended destinations on time and with reduced rejections and return rates

• User interface explicitly notifies users of exact payment requirements; streamlining transaction process

• Architected with developers in mind, providing integration with existing proprietary and accounting systems

• SWIFT and in-country payments to over 170 countries, backed by Cambridges Straight-Through-Processing capabilities.

Cambridge Global Payments is a provider of integrated cross-border payment services and risk management solutions. Cambridge delivers solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs.