Cambridge Global Payments launches Invoice Automation Solution

The new offering provides a fully integrated process to simplify foreign vendor payments directly from the original invoice. It works by procuring information directly from invoices, spreadsheets, PDFs and other sources, eliminating the requirements of manual entry.

Businesses can use the solution to pay invoices immediately as well as can schedule a payable date with a fixed exchange rate. They can also procure data from each invoice to enable systems integration from disbursement to reconciliation. Furthermore, it allows customised reporting to support internal processes, income review and projections.

Besides expediting the process, businesses can use the tool to gain more control over payments not available in manual, paper-based process.