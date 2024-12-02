Cambridge Blockchain, LuxTrust announce private beta for identity platform

IDKEEP is designed to resolve identity and personal-data related challenges faced by many digital service providers — such as banks and financial services, insurance, and healthcare, among others. The platform provides end users with full control over personal data and over sharing such data with services online.

In addition, IDKEEP opens a marketplace for data validators who can leverage a network effect of a large customer base, realising efficiencies and re-use of expensive data validation processes.

The platform was developed by LuxTrust in Luxembourg, and combines its role of eIDAS Qualified Trust Services Provider, with a GDPR trusted third-party role. Supported by the Luxembourg State, one of company’s shareholders as well as a strategic partnership with InfoCert (Italy), IDKEEP leads the way towards a new age of digital identity.

IDKEEP platform runs on Cambridge Blockchain’s innovative blockchain-based enterprise software. The company received in April 2019 funds from PayPal. The Paypers sat down with Nadim Takchi from Cambridge Blockchain to find out more about authentication and meeting KYC requirements using blockchain. You can read the interview here.