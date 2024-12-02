Cambrian Credit Union, Intelliware team up for mobile payments

Mobile Pay is a way for credit union members to make payments and receive refunds using their Android devices.

The features of Mobile Pay include: fast registration and setup; enhanced security features such as second level authentication, payment passcode, validation of the device and secure, encrypted communications; user configurable settings for passcode and account management; error and warning messages that guide members if they encounter issues.

The new solution for Cambrian Credit Union members is available through their existing mobile banking application and is certified for use with Interac Flash.