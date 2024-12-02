Cambodia and Laos launch cross-border QR code payments





Cross-border payments have continued to be developed for the second phase, where Laotian tourists or mobile baking service users would be able to have saving accounts in the official national currency of Laos, KIP or LAK, while also enabling payments through scanning KHQR with LAOQR when they visit Cambodia.











The cross-border payment collaboration meets the objective of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to encourage the usage of national currencies in the markets, therefore participating in increasing financial inclusion and leveraging Cambodia and Laos’ economic and financial relations in the digital context.





Officials have stated that Cambodia is the first country that connected and developed cross-border payment via QR Code effectively with Laos in the first phase. Moreover, the two central banks are planning to develop the systems and services in close bilateral collaboration for the second phase to focus on regional and global economic trends. Cambodian representatives have said that the bilateral banking and financial collaboration will allow Cambodian tourists, traders, and mobile banking users to complete cross-border payments at thousands of participating vendors or merchants in Laos. However, the charge fee for users that make these payments via KHQR-LAOQR will be approximately USD 0.024-0.026 per transaction regardless of the amount of payment.





Currently, five of the eight commercial banks in Laos participate in cross-border payment connectivity that includes Acleda Bank Lao Ltd, while other KHQR banks and financial institutions need to contact Acleda Bank for KHQR-LAOQR payment transactions. A request must be submitted by the banks, which then will be forwarded and accepted by the central bank so that customers are able to make cross-border payments.





