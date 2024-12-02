Cambielli Edilfriuli Group to distribute payleven in Italy

Under the terms of the agreement, payleven’s chip-and-PIN card reader will be available throughout all the Cambielli Edilfriuli Group’s 200 local stores across Italy.

The payleven solution allows business owners to accept card payments on the go, without any fixed costs. The solution is compliant with the new regulation requiring all business owners and professionals to accept debit card payments for any transaction over EUR 30.

Following this agreement, customers are able to collect the device free of charge at any Cambielli store after registering online.

The distribution partnership allows plumbing and heating installers to find the card reader in the same place across Italy where they already purchase products for the day-to-day running of their businesses.

The chip-and-PIN card reader connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone or tablet.

In July 2014, global office products provider Staples and payleven entered into a distribution partnership.