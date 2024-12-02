Calvin Klein to tap into 20 new markets

Individual websites are customised by market in order to meet consumer preferences and needs. The roll-out has expanded throughout Europe, North America and South America and will continue across Asia, providing global coverage and shopping experience. Websites will launch both on desktop and mobile and will benefit from social media integration.

There are newly introduced websites available in 14 European markets, such as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK. Expansion will continue globally via the implementation of direct ecommerce websites across Asian markets beginning in 2015 and rolling out by the end of 2016.