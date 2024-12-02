Caltex rolls out fuel payment mobile app

The mobile app allows motorists to locate a service station, pay for their fuel, get electronic receipts, collect LinkPoints and receive exclusive mobile offers on one platform.

In order to use the app, motorists just need to pull up at the service station, launch the app with a payment card registered, indicate their pump number and confirm payment details after the top-up is done.

The app is available for both iOS and Android users running iOS 10 and Android 5.1.1 or later, and is accepted at all Caltex service stations in Singapore.