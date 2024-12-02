Calpian to get USD 5 mln in funding

Calpian offers transaction processing services in the US, as well as mobile payments technology in India through its Indian Money-on-Mobile subsidiary.

Halls investment includes an initial funding of USD 1 million in Calpian and takes the form of Series C preferred stock that can convert into the companys common stock on the same terms as its next equity raise.

Money-on-Mobile is a prepaid Indian mobile payment service that allows customers to use their mobile phones for making payments and transferring funds from one phone to another via SMS.

Hall will advise the company on financial matters for a period of three years.