Caledonian Bank taps i2c for debit card processing

Founded in 1970, Caledonian provides individuals and corporations worldwide with a range of financial services, including banking, brokerage, wealth management and asset protection services. Caledonian is based in the Cayman Islands, with offices in Canada and the British Virgin Islands. i2c processes approximately USD 1.5 billion annually in the Latin America and Caribbean region.

i2c is a provider of traditional, mobile and emerging payment processing solutions to blue chip clients worldwide, and already works with some of Visa’s prepaid issuers and partners in more than 10 markets.

In January 2014, i2c entered a partnership with financial institution Shinsei Bank and CardFlex Japan, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japanese retailer Tay Two Corporation, to launch a new prepaid card in Japan.